This refers to the news report ‘PPP-backed mayor will manage city’s matters better’, says Murtaza Wahab’ (June 6, 2023). In view of the plight of Karachi during the PPP’s continued rule of Sindh, Murtaza Wahab’s claim doesn’t sound very convincing.
And all this cannot be dismissed simply by admitting that the PPP made some mistakes in the past. The fact is that what success Karachi has seen in recent decades has been under mayors belonging to the Jamaat-e-Islami and the MQM.
SRH Hashmi
Karachi
