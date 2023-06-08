Bushra Bibi says doesn’t know anything about settlement with NCA

Former first lady Bushra Bibi. — Twitter/@Tonyformanite/File

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi has shown ignorance about any settlement with the UK’s National Crime Agency. The PTI chief and his wife skipped their appearance before the Combined Investigation Team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi, on Wednesday. However, they sent a written request for rescheduling the date to fix for their appearance for June 8 instead of June 7 in the £190 million UK NCA settlement case. Initially, NAB had summoned the couple on June 7. Bushra Bibi was summoned by NAB to record her statement as a witness being a trustee of Al-Qadir University Trust in in a £190 million NCA settlement case. She requested the Bureau to shift the hearing to June 8 (Thursday) as her husband was scheduled to appear before the IHC and Anti-Terrorism Court.

In her reply, Bushra dismissed the NAB’s allegations as baseless and said she had no information about any settlement with NCA. In her letter to NAB for rescheduling the days for her appearance before NAB, Rawalpindi, Bushra Bibi said she observes strict veil and she will come to Islamabad along with her husband on June 8. Meanwhile, in the major progress in £190 million settlement case, NAB received vehicle records of Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi, Zulfi Bukhari and Shahzad Akbar. The Excise Department informed NAB in writing that a 1,300cc vehicle was registered in Islamabad in the name of Imran, a 5,000cc vehicle was registered in the name of Zulfi Bukhari, 3 luxury vehicles are registered in Islamabad in the name of Shahzad Akbar and no vehicle was registered in Islamabad in the name of Bushra Bibi and Farah Gogi, the friend of Bushra Bibi.