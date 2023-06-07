Gang of car-lifters busted

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in car-lifting.Officials said the police have recovered stolen vehicles and motorcycles from their possession.SP Investigation Asif Gohar Khan told a news conference that a gang of car lifters was involved in car and motorcycle lifting for the last over a year but remained untraced. However, a police party headed by SHO City Police Station Siddiq Shah traced the gang of father and his son and recovered from their possession two motor cars, a Suzuki van and three motorcycles.