Gang of car-lifters busted

HARIPUR: The police claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in car-lifting.Officials said the police have recovered stolen vehicles and motorcycles from their possession.SP Investigation Asif Gohar Khan told a news conference that a gang of car lifters was involved in car and motorcycle lifting for the last over a year but remained untraced. However, a police party headed by SHO City Police Station Siddiq Shah traced the gang of father and his son and recovered from their possession two motor cars, a Suzuki van and three motorcycles.
LAKKI MARWAT: Due to unusual weather conditions, the malaria cases are on the rise in Lakki Marwat district, posing a...
SHANGLA: Hundreds of local residents and the students of the Government Primary School Manaisar on Tuesday took to the...
PESHAWAR: The suspected extortionists targetted with a blast the house of a businessman near Faqirabad area here on...
PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist was killed and a few were injured in an encounter with police and Counter-Terrorism...
MANSEHRA: Lance Naik Mohammad Sabir who was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the Ladha area of South...
PESHAWAR: The government officials and international donors have met to identify the gaps in relief activities at the...