Values matter

As a parent, I believe that it is important for our children to learn not only academic subjects, but also the values that will help them become responsible and compassionate members of society. In today’s world, where we often see examples of greed, violence and intolerance, it is more important than ever to teach our children about the importance of honesty, kindness, and respect for others. Yet, many schools seem to focus solely on academic achievement, without giving enough attention to moral education.

I urge our education authorities to take action and make moral education a priority in our schools. We need to provide our children with the tools they need to navigate the challenges of life and to become the kind of citizens who will make our world a better place.

Hoorain Altaf

Rawalpindi