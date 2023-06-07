I have been a fierce critic of both Imran Khan and the PTI. I believe that the responsibility of creating hatred and extreme polarization in our society, lies squarely on Imran’s shoulders. It was the hatred that Imran injected into our youth, which culminated in the tragic events of May 9. In view of the terrible situation that the PTI has put this country in, I believe that general elections should not be postponed beyond October. General elections are necessary to remedy the mess we find ourselves in.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad