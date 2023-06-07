Police again fail to produce Imran Riaz in court

LAHORE: LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti on Tuesday adjourned hearing of the journalist Imran Riaz missing case till next week after police failed again to produce him before the court. The court directed Imran Riaz’s father to express his concerns before the working committee concerned. IGP Punjab Usman Anwar appeared before the court but had nothing new to say. He said the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) had been contacted for identifying those who took the journalist away.
