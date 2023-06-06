Man allegedly beats wife to death

HARIPUR: An angry man here on Monday evening allegedly beat his wife to death and left two daughters and a son critically injured in the limits of Kotnajibullah police station, police said.The police claimed to have arrested the accused who was still tight-lipped about why he committed the ghastly murder.

The Kotnajibullah police said that Safiullah, 38, a resident of Pagwari in Battagram district and presently living in a rented house at the Jabi village, had beaten his wife Safia Bibi, 28, with clubs and hammer and also attacked three minor children when they attempted to draw the attention of neighbours for help and started crying.

The allegedly accused used the same blunt weapon attacking the minor children before leaving them all critically injured. The area people reached there to rescue the woman and her minor children but the accused managed to escape from there. However, he was later apprehended by the police.The villagers informed the police who shifted the injured to the Trauma Center where Safia Bibi succumbed to head injuries while her minor children, identified as Sidra Bibi, 2, Azeem Ullah, 4, and Beenish Bibi, 7, were admitted for treatment.