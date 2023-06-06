Collaboration in agriculture, livestock discussed

LAHORE:The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and the International Finance Corporation, which is a World Bank group, discussed possible areas of collaboration in agriculture and livestock.

A four-member IFC delegation comprising Senior Private Sector Specialist Charles Schneider, Operating Officer Agri Business Muddassir Shafique, Agri Business Specialist Zaheer Ahmad and Private Sector Specialist Reshma Aftab visited the UVAS and called on its Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad.

The IFC delegation showed interest in collaboration with UVAS in livestock, especially in animal protein, meat and vaccine production. They also discussed food safety and quality issues, traceability of meat and milk and FDI and export issues due to food and mouth disease. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad briefed the delegation on the UVAS academic, research, extension programmes and community services. He welcomed the IFC desire for collaboration and said UVAS’s doors were always open to working with national and international agencies, organisations and industry.

Meanwhile, the University of Poonch Rawalakot VC Prof Dr Muhammad Zakria Zakir visited the UVAS and called on the UVAS Vice-Chancellor here Monday. Dean Biosciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman and Chairman Department of Parasitology Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf among others were also present. Both the Vice-Chancellors discussed the possible areas of collaboration, especially in veterinary science and capacity-building of the staff and faculty.