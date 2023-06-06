To the polls

A politically stable government is essential for the future of the country. The tenure of present assemblies will conclude in August 2023. A caretaker setup would come into being and they must prepare for general elections right in October. Going forward, only strict adherence to the constitution can resolve our many crises.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
