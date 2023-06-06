Babar Azam, Rizwan join Harvard Business School

BOSTON: Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam and his teammate Mohammad Rizwan had a great time during their brief stay at the Harvard Business School. They’ve enrolled in Harvard’s executive education programme on the Business ofEntertainment, Media, and Sports, making them the first cricketers to attend the prestigious institution. The programme was scheduled to be held from May 31 to June 3 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam took the twitter to share his thoughts. He wrote, “Met some thoughtful committed people ready to change the world.” A female classmate of Babar’s shared a picture on social media, captioned with, “Finding my next career as a cricket player.”

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Rizwan gifted a copy of the Holy Quran to one of the faculty of the Harvard Business School. The Pakistani duo had joined the long list of top-tier sportspersons, who have pursued the course previously. The list includes footballers such as Kaka, Edwin van der Sar, Gerard Pique, Oliver Kahn; NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki, Chris Paul and Paul Gasol.