YDA demands security for doctors in hospitals

Rawalpindi: The Young Doctors Association (YDA) has demanded the Punjab government provide security for the doctors in all hospitals in the province. Addressing a rally organised at District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) here on Monday in protest against the torture of a doctor in the Children's Hospital, Lahore, YDA President Dr Mohsin said that doctors were feeling insecure and asked the government to take effective steps for the security of people, especially the doctors. Flanked by the YDA’s allied hospital chapter representatives Dr Rana Azeem, Dr Zoha and others they demanded of the concerned to give exemplary punishment to the accused involved in an attack on Dr Saad Rafique in the Children's Hospital, Lahore.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Provincial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir said that the doctor’s and paramedical staff’s protection would be ensured at any cost and patients and their families would not be allowed to take the law into their own hands.

He said that obligatory laws would be made for the protection of doctors and paramedical staff and would be implemented in letter and spirit. Dr Jamal Nasir said, "If the patient or the family members have a complaint about the negligence of a doctor or paramedical staff, bring it to the notice of the relevant Medical Superintendent (MS) or health department officials as there is a formal system for redressal of complaints.”