Montessori graduation held

Islamabad : The Millennium Education Group organized Montessori Graduation Ceremony 2023 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad, says a press release. The event marked a momentous milestone for the learners of the Advanced Year as they joyously celebrated their graduation, heralding their transition to higher grades.Thirteen campuses of The Millennium Education Group and Future World Schools actively participated in this grand ceremony, which witnessed the esteemed presence of approximately 1200 enthralled parents. The audience was captivated by the awe-inspiring performances delivered by the young graduates, leaving the proud parents spellbound and awestruck by the remarkable talents and accomplishments of their children.The ceremony featured a diverse range of captivating performances, by the learners of The Millennium Education and Future World Schools.

The event commenced with the soul-stirring recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by the national anthem, cultural displays that showcased the rich heritage of our nation, and an impressive demonstration of innovative teaching methodologies practiced in the classrooms. Notably, learners from Future World School Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi, enchanted the audience with their outstanding performance, ingeniously bringing to life a Harry Potter-themed classroom that vividly exemplified the profound significance of holistic education and showcased cutting-edge technological methodologies. Additionally, learners from Future World School Wahid Campus, F-10/-2 Islamabad, presented their remarkable creation, “The Song of the Future,” a melodious testament to their creativity, collaboration, and commitment to a wholesome and meaningful journey of learning and celebration at the Future World Schools.