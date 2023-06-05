I write to reflect on Pakistan’s progress and the steps laid by its founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As we commemorate his visionary leadership, it is crucial to acknowledge the strides that Pakistan has made in the 75 years since its inception. Jinnah envisioned a democratic and inclusive Pakistan, where citizens could enjoy their rights irrespective of their caste, creed, or religion. While the journey has not been without challenges, Pakistan has made notable progress in upholding democratic values. Despite several setbacks, the country has now witnessed multiple peaceful transitions of power, strengthening its democratic institutions.
Furthermore, Jinnah emphasized the importance of education, envisioning a nation where knowledge would thrive. Today, Pakistan boasts a robust education system, with increased literacy rates and improved access to education across the country. Economically, Pakistan has embarked on a path of growth, aiming to reduce poverty and inequality. It has actively pursued infrastructural development, foreign investment, and trade opportunities to foster economic prosperity. Although challenges remain, Pakistan’s commitment to Jinnah’s ideals of unity, faith, and discipline remains steadfast. As we commemorate his legacy, let us strive to uphold the principles he laid down and work towards a stronger, more prosperous Pakistan.
Nadeen Aamir
Lahore
