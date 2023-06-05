Murder mystery solved

Islamabad: The Islamabad capital police have made significant progress in a recent investigation regarding an honour killing case. Preliminary findings indicate that the deceased was killed in the name of honour. Further investigation is currently underway to gather more evidence and bring all culprits to justice, the police spokesman said. A citizen, Faisal Riaz, filed a written complaint with the Ramna Police Station, saying that, on May 30, 2023, at 10:45 pm, he and his father were approached by three unidentified individuals in the street who inquired about his brother Qamar Riaz. “At the same time, my brother came out of the house and went with them to the G-11 Markaz, when he did not return by morning, we searched for him everywhere, but could not find him, consequently, the Ramna Police was approached immediately started searching on the complaint of the plaintiff. An FIR No. 385/23 was registered against unidentified suspects. A police team found the tortured body of an unknown person from Sector G-11/4 Greenbelt later in the night, on which case number 385/23 was registered against the unknown accused under Section 302/34 PPC and started an investigation. CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari formed an investigation team under the supervision of SSP Operations/Investigation Malik Jamil Zafar and directed them to apprehend those involved in this serious incident. Within a short period, a specialized police team comprising officers from Ramna police station and the homicide unit police team used technical and scientific techniques resulting in the arrest of six suspects, including two women.Additionally, the police team successfully recovered the mobile phone of the deceased from the possession of the accused. An attempt was made on social media platforms to politicise this tragic incident, resulting in a widespread propaganda campaign against the Islamabad capital police. “Citizens are urged to refrain from participating in or spreading

such misleading information until the real facts are revealed. The Islamabad capital police is committed to taking action against any elements involved in such campaigns without discrimination." CPO/DIG Operations said that the Islamabad capital police followed a zero-tolerance policy towards crime and violence. Strict legal action will be taken against the accused involved in such activities. Citizens are requested to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activities or information to the concerned police station or the "Pukar-15" helpline.