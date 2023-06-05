Bodies of two missing brothers found in flour box

LAHORE: Two brothers, who had been missing for the last two days, were found dead in a flour box in the Millat Park police area on Sunday. The victims were identified as five-year-old Ertaza and three-year-old Raheel Sajid, residents of Islamabad Colony, Millat Park. The children had been missing for the last two days and the parents had filed a missing report with the Millat Park police station. Police are investigating whether the children were killed or they got into the flour box while playing. The bodies were shifted to the morgue. Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep grief over the incident and sought a report about the incident from CCPO Lahore. Mohsin Naqvi directed to probe the sorrowful incident from every aspect and said that facts should be brought to light. He directed the police to investigate the incident in a scientific manner and all requirements of justice should be fulfilled. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the parents of the children. Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar met the children's parents and consoled them. He examined all the evidence of the incident personally and inquired about the progress of the investigation from the police officers present at the spot.