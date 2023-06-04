Training for doctors from July 1

Rawalpindi : The Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare, Dr Jamal Nasir has said that medical officers, women medical officers and dental surgeons will be imparted training of MLC phase wise through University of Health Sciences (UHS), says a press release.

This training will commence from 1 July, he added. Dr Jamal Nasir said this while addressing the 14th CEOS health conference through video link today. He said that the process of granting ex-Pakistan leave for nurses has been made simple for encouraging their jobs in the foreign countries. He maintained that number of nursing students would be doubled by increasing their seats in nursing colleges.

Dr Jamal Nasir said that during visits to hospitals some doctors found reading newspapers instead of looking after patients which is deplorable. He also said that despite being available sufficient stock of quality medicines in the hospitals, patients are getting medicine from market. The secretary health, Ali Jan Khan said that the department has earned Rs300 million through auction of condemned material/equi­pment for hospitals in fir­st phase while in second phase around Rs200 million are likely to be collected through auction of remaining wasted materials. He maintained that local purchase of medicines will be curtailed and bulk purchase to be extended to save the government money. The conference was attended among others by special secretaries, DG health services and PDs of vertical programs as well as CEOs health in large number.