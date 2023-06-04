There is no denying the fact that animals are an important part of our world and deserve to be treated in a humane manner. Sadly, our country appears to have forgotten this. Municipal authorities across Pakistan, especially in Karachi, are now culling the stray dog population in the most cruel and painful ways imaginable in the name of stopping rabies. They do this despite the fact that there are better, more humane solutions available.

According to reports, The Rabies Free Karachi Project has vaccinated 30,000 dogs and neutered over 10,000. This is a much better way of confronting the rabies problem while still respecting animal rights, but, unfortunately, the government has not expanded such programmes.

Imtiaz Javid

Awaran