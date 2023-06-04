Our heritage

I write to draw attention to the vital importance of preserving Pakistan’s rich history. Our country is blessed with a diverse cultural heritage and historical landmarks that serve as a testament to our identity and legacy.
It is incumbent upon us to safeguard these treasures, promote historical education and invest in heritage conservation efforts. By doing so, we ensure that our children and grandchildren have the opportunity to connect with their roots and appreciate the historical significance of our nation.
Nadeen Aamir
Lahore
