 
close
Sunday June 04, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Newspost

Not too late

June 04, 2023

This letter refers to the news story ‘Supreme Court takes up next week JI’s 2016 petition on Panama Papers’ (June 3, 2023). Is it not sad that the Supreme Court took up to seven years to take up the case against the 436 Pakistanis named in the Panama Papers?

Imtiaz Akhter

Rawalpindi