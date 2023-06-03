Health sector employees call for unfreezing health risk allowance

Islamabad: The employees of all the federal government hospitals, institutes, and departments including doctors, paramedical, and nursing staff have decided to raise a joint voice to get the Health Medical Allowance unfrozen.In a letter addressed to the Federal Minister for Health and Federal Secretary for Health, all the doctors, paramedics, and nurses staff of hospitals and institutes from BPS-01 to BPS-21, have demanded that the Health Risk Allowance equal to one running basic salary should be unfrozen.

These doctors and other staff belong to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Federal Government Polyclinic, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicines (NIRM), National Institute of Health (NIH), and other institutes. They said that then Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani 2012 had granted them Health Risk Allowance equal to a one-month basic salary. It was frozen later in 2015 amid strong protests from employees.