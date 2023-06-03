PU VC honoured

LAHORE:Punjab University Librarians Organisation (PULO) organised a special event in the honour of Vice-Chancellor Dr Khalid Mahmood here on Friday. PU Dean Faculty of Business, Economics and Administrative Sciences Prof Dr Mumtaz Anwar Chaudhry, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, Deputy Chief Librarian Saifur Rehman Attiq and librarians from various departments were present on the occasion. In his address, the VC said that librarians played a fundamental role in promoting research. He said that the role of the librarians in developing reading habit among students was commendable.

Saifur Rehman Attiq said that the appointment of Dr Khalid as Vice-Chancellor was an honour and a beacon for librarians. Later, honourary shields were presented to the librarians who recently earned their PhDs and and some retiring employees.