Habitually flouted

If the latest political showdown has proven anything it is that the rules of the constitution are flouted incessantly. And yet we all still pretend that we respect this document, despite violating it almost habitually. The failure to hold elections 90 days after the dissolution of provincial assemblies is the latest example. Come what may, the constitutional obligation to conduct fresh elections should be fulfilled. We say we uphold this document and in the same breath we violate it. The only way to achieve rule of law in the country is to not only pledge but ensure that when we call the constitution supreme, we actually mean it.

Anas A Khan

Edmonton

Canada