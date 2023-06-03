Sindh to appoint 1,500 early childhood teachers

On the directives of Sindh Education and Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, the school education department has decided to appoint female teachers against 1,500 vacant positions of early childhood teachers (ECT).The education minister instructed the school education department to initiate the process of merit-based appointments through a third-party testing for filling the vacant positions of ECT. During a meeting, the education minister was informed that in 2018, an announcement was made for around 1,100 vacancies of ECT, for which 660 candidates had passed the Intermediate Board of Teaching (IBT) test and secured jobs, while more than 400 positions remained vacant.

Shah was told that later, the education department added 1,100 positions for the ECT. In total, the sanctioned posts for ECT were approximately 1,500. To this, the education minister issued directions for initiating the hiring process. He said deserving candidates should be recruited on merit.To address the need for early schooling of children, the school education department has already initiated early childhood classes specifically designed for women. This initiative will not only strengthen the pre-school section but also provide better employment opportunities for women.

The department aims to attract competent teachers in this regard. Shah has also issued instructions for formulating service structure and promotion rules for the ECT in order to ensure professional growth and career progression of such teachers.