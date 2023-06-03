Action to be taken against SHOs if illegal hydrants resurface

The Sindh government has decided to take action against SHOs if illegal hydrants re-emerge in their jurisdictional areas. Chief Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired a high-level meeting regarding the issues of encroachments and water theft in Karachi on Thursday and decided to take stringent measures to tackle these unlawful activities. The meeting was attended by Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, a senior Board of Revenue member Baqaullah Unar, Syed Najam Ahmed Shah, additional secretary of local government, officials from the Malir Development Authority (MDA), Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB), police and Rangers.

During the meeting, the reports of encroachments on lands of the MDA, KDA, and KWSB were presented. Briefing the meeting, the officials said lands of all the development authorities had been illegally occupied in different parts of the city. They said they had carried out various operations but encroachments but resurfaced.

The chief secretary stated that a strong operation would be carried out against encroachments and water thieves in the city. “An operation will be conducted against illegal hydrants in District East and District West of the city,” he said. If illegal hydrants were reactivated, strict action would be taken against the SHO, he said. He stressed that the police and Rangers would actively participate in the operation alongside the district administration. He also announced the provision of necessary equipment to the anti-encroachment force to tackle any resistance they might face. Speaking at the meeting, Shah stated that the operation against encroachments would be conducted without any discrimination. He highlighted that most water theft was taking place in the East and West districts. He further mentioned that the budget for the anti-encroachment force had been increased, and additional staff and powers would be granted to them.