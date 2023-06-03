Minister orders providing modern carts to vendors

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed for launching a pilot project for providing modern carts to street vendors free-of-cost with the cooperation of philanthropists and welfare organisations.

Chairing a meeting to review the projects for their welfare, the minister said that a dignified and safe environment to earn a living was the fundamental right of street vendors. For giving legal protection to their business, registration of carts should be done and necessary legislation should be made to issue business licence to vendors, the minister added. Registration of carts and issuance of number plates to them will enhance their respect and create a sense of security among them.

The minister said that a special survey should be conducted to determine the exact number of vendors and carts in City and suitable places should be identified for creating special zones for them. He directed that modern design carts should be installed in certain areas like developed countries where food items and other essential goods will be sold. The minister said that owners will get relief from extortion and blackmailing of various government officials.

Instead, payment of nominal annual government fee will also benefit the public exchequer, he observed. The minister reviewed a detailed presentation given by the Head of Special Monitoring Unit of Chief Minister's Office, Dr Naveera and Hamza Tariq in regards to regularising street hawkers. The presentation highlighted current challenges being faced by the informal economy and discussed in length about the various global best practices that can be implemented.

It was highlighted that the Punjab government in collaboration with donor agencies has given free-of-cost vending carts to street hawkers back in 2021.