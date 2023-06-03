IHC orders recovery of Shahzad Akbar’s brother

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday summoned secretary interior and DG Rangers in their personal capacity on Monday in a case concerning the recovery of Mirza Murad Akbar, the younger brother of PTI leader Shahzad Akbar. Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad Police Shahzad Bokhari and Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghuman appeared before the court. At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the court would summon the interior minister on the next hearing if the authorities failed to produce the missing person within two days. The court instructed DG Rangers and IGP to view the matter and also ensure registration of a case regarding the missing of citizen. It may be mentioned that Shalimar police station had also registered an FIR regarding the missing of Mirza Murad Akbar on the complaint of his son.

The FIR said some “unknown persons”

donning the uniform of police and anti-terrorism squad kidnapped Mirza Murad Akbar on May 28.