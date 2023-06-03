Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif departs for Turkiye on his two-day official visit on June 2, 2023. PID

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Ankara on his two day official visit to attend the inauguration ceremony of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Senior officials from Turkish Foreign Ministry and Pakistan’s Mission in Türkiye received the prime minister upon his arrival at Esenboga Airport, Ankara. Türkiye, 2nd of June, 2023.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr Mehmet Paçaci bid farewell to PM Shehbaz as he was leaving for his two-day trip.

“Leaving for Türkiye today at the invitation of my brother, HE President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to attend his inauguration ceremony,” tweeted the premier before departing from Islamabad. The prime minister added that he will convey the “warmest greetings” to President Erdogan on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan on election victory.

“The fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey are set to deepen further in line with our shared resolve and common destiny,” he said. He went on to say that both countries “have yet to unlock the potential of our multifaceted relationship and efforts are being made in that direction”. The upcoming 7th Meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in Islamabad will also “provide the right avenue to take the momentum” of both the countries’ “strategic partnership forward”, he added.