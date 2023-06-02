Takhtbhai Press Club gets new office-bearers

TAKHTBHAI: The annual elections for the year 2023-24 for the Takhtbhai Press Club (registered) were completed on Thursday.According to the results, senior journalist Muslim Khan Sabir and Akbar Khan Yousafzai were elected as president and general secretary, respectively.Similarly, Azizul Wahab Yousafi was elected senior vice-president, Fazal Wahab Roghani vice-president, Izzat Muhammad Khpalwak finance secretary, Javed Alam Mohmand joint secretary, Shahid Khan office secretary while Haji Dost Muhammad Dervesh was chosen as chairman of the executive council.Chairman Election Committee Haji Dost Muhammad Dervesh supervised the elections in which all the members fully participated.
