Friday June 02, 2023
Peshawar

Two govt employees sacked

By Our Correspondent
KOHAT: Two employees of government departments in the district were suspended over their participation in the May 9 protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.Amjad Mughal of the education department and Huzaifa of prisons department were suspended and they were also nominated in the FIR by the police. The PTI activists had caused damage to public property during protests against the arrest of their leader Imran Khan recently.