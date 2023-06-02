‘Desilting of Nullah Leh to be completed by end of this month’

Rawalpindi:The Commissioner Rawal­pindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha, Minister for Housing and Urban Development (Punjab) Syed Azfar Ali, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Muhammad Tanvir inspected the ongoing desilting work of Nullah Leh at the Gawalmandi bridge site here on Thursday.

“Clearing and cleaning work of Nullah Leh from New Katariyan to Murree Road would be completed till June 30,” Managing Director Wasa has assured during the briefing to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha and Minister for Housing and Urban Development (Punjab), Syed Azfar Ali. During the briefing, Wasa Managing Director said that the dredging and desilting of Nullah Leh have been started from the Gawalmandi bridge site. He said that under a comprehensive strategy, sewerage lines across the city will be cleaned and manholes will be repaired.The managing director, Wasa said that the Punjab government released funds for clearing and cleaning of all big Nullahs in the city. We are in the tendering process to clear and clean all big nullahs in the city and physical work will start very soon, he claimed. He said that we are completing the cleaning work of Nullah Leh on a priority basis and hoping we will complete the cleaning work of Nullah Leh before June 30.

He said that first time in history Wasa is using modern machinery to clear and cleaning of Nullah Leh. “We impose ‘Rain Emergency’ during monsoon, therefore, all staff will remain on duty round the clock. Work of sewerage lines will also continue. Wasa has started repairing heavy machinery to be used during the monsoon, including jetting and sucking machines, as well as de-watering sets as well.He also said that Wasa has planned to establish 5 Field Response Units in the city. The Field Response Units would be established here at Liaquat Bagh, Moti Mehal, Commercial Market, Bagh Sardaran and Khayaban-e-Sir Syed where field staff and heavy machinery would remain round the clock during monsoon season.

He also said that Nullah Leh is being monitored continuously. He said that the water flow in Nullah Leh is below five feet currently and its bed will be deepened through proper cleaning. He said that it will also be ensured that the flood wave coming from Islamabad during the monsoon should pass through Nullah Leh and reach the Soan River in the shortest possible time without any hindrance.Steps will be taken to protect the areas including Javed Colony, Chamanzar, Dhoke Elahi Bakhsh, Dhoke Najo, Dhoke Dalal, Dhoke Hassu, Dhoke Rata, Mohanpura, Gawalmandi and Dhoke Chiraghdin Din from flooding, which were located on the banks of Nullah Leh and where the heavy loss of life and property is feared during flooding in the Nullah.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development (Punjab) Syed Azfar Ali during media talk said that he was visiting all areas of the province to monitor the performance of departments. He also directed Wasa to speed up the cleaning and clearing work of Nullah Le. He has also directed Wasa to dump the waste material of Nullah Leh outside city areas.

He showed strong concerns against ever-increasing encroachment in Rawalpindi city. There is a dire need to start a campaign to remove encroachment mafia,” he said and directed the local adm­in­istration to work day and night to provide maximum relief to the public. Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha asked the citizens to stay away from the banks of Nullah Leh during the monsoon and avoid tying animals and valuables along the nullah.