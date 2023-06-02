Israeli woman wounded in blast dies after two decades in coma

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli woman wounded in a 2001 attack was buried on Thursday after spending more than two decades in a coma, according to footage broadcast on state television.

Hanna Nachenberg, who died on Wednesday, was 31 when a Palestinian suicide bomber targeted a pizzeria in central Jerusalem in August 2001, killing 15 people including eight children. More than 120 people, including American-born Nachenberg, were wounded in the attack, one of the deadliest during the second Palestinian intifada or uprising.

Nachenberg´s then three-year-old daughter was unharmed in the attack that was later claimed by the Islamic Jihad militant group. Speaking to Israeli website Ynet, Nachenberg´s father Yitzhak confirmed that she never regained consciousness and died after having being hospitalised for the past three weeks in Tel Aviv.