ICC officials commend cricket infrastructure in Pakistan

LAHORE: The Chair of the International Cricket Council, Greg Barclay, and Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive, during his visit to Pakistan found everything in order for cricket promotion.

It was Barclay's first tour of Pakistan as the Chair of the International Cricket Council (ICC). The two officials visited the Pakistan cricket headquarters in Lahore on Tuesday and Wednesday. Barclay and Allardice had meetings with Najam Sethi, the Chair of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee, and other PCB officials. They discussed a wide range of topics related to cricket administration. Barclay commended the cricket facilities and programmes in Pakistan, noting that with international cricket returning to the country and the successful execution of bilateral arrangements by the PCB, Pakistan cricket is poised to reach new heights for both men's and women's cricket.

Barclay particularly highlighted the potential for female participation in Pakistan, emphasising the significance of the development plans and programmes being implemented. He expressed satisfaction with the position of the PCB within the ICC's strategy to grow the game globally.

However, there was no mention from the ICC officials on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup. Dates and venues for the World Cup, to be played in October-November, will be announced after the World Test Championship (WTC) final in London from June 7. Najam Sethi, who is both the Chair of the PCB Management Committee and an ICC Director, thanked Greg Barclay and Geoff Allardice for their visit. He acknowledged the importance of exchanging views and ideas on the global cricket ecosystem and expressed the PCB's commitment to working closely with the ICC to develop global strategies and plans that benefit all ICC members and attract new audiences.