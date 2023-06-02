Austrian Olympian arrives today to promote judo

ISLAMABAD: Sabrina Filzmoser of Austria, a four-time Olympian and Chair of World Judo Athletes Commission, is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Friday (today) under the Judo for Peace programme. She intends riding on bicycle from Islamabad from June 4 to K2 Base camp through Skardu before climbing K2. Sabrina Filzmoser plans to make a brief stay at judo clubs during her journey for promotion of this sport. On her return she will impart training to judokas in Islamabad.