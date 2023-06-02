Austrian Olympian arrives today to promote judo

ISLAMABAD: Sabrina Filzmoser of Austria, a four-time Olympian and Chair of World Judo Athletes Commission, is scheduled to visit Pakistan on Friday (today) under the Judo for Peace programme. She intends riding on bicycle from Islamabad from June 4 to K2 Base camp through Skardu before climbing K2. Sabrina Filzmoser plans to make a brief stay at judo clubs during her journey for promotion of this sport. On her return she will impart training to judokas in Islamabad.
LONDON: Twelve years ago, Manchester City triggered a seismic shift in English football by beating treble-chasing...
LONDON: Stuart Broad took three wickets in quick succession as England dominated the opening morning of their Ashes...
LAHORE: The Chair of the International Cricket Council, Greg Barclay, and Geoff Allardice, the ICC Chief Executive,...
COLOMBO: A back injury has ruled Afghanistan´s star leg-spinner Rashid Khan out of the start of the three-match...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Football Federation Normalization Committee has been asked to furnish all the required documents...
PARIS: Reigning champion Iga Swiatek maintained her bid to become the first woman to successfully defend the French...