Abdul Rasool appointed new NIRC chairman

ISLAMABAD: Federal government has appointed Abdul Rasool Mamon, former Judge of Sindh High Court (SHC) as Chairman National Industrial Relation Commission (NIRC) for a period of not exceeding three years, says a press release on Thursday.
According to the notification issued by Government of Pakistan, Cabinet Secretariat, Establishment Division, SHC’s retired Judge Abdul Rasool Mamon has been appointed as NIRC Chairman for three years or attaining the age of 68 years, whichever is earlier in terms of Section 53(4) of the Industrial Relation Act (IRA), 2012 read with Rule 3 (1) & (2) of appointment of the Chairman and Members (Qualification) Rules, 2022 with immediate effect.
