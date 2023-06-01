Warsak canal project: ‘Thousands of acres to turn cultivable’

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Irrigation Haji Fazl Elahi has said that thousands of acres of land in Peshawar and Nowshera would be irrigated though the “Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Project”, which would also increase the flow of water up to around 750 cusecs.He expressed these views while presiding over the meeting held in the project directorate. During the meeting, Project Director Remodeling of Warsak Canal System Rooh ul Mohsin gave a detailed briefing to the minister on the project.

During the briefing, the project director said that the water flow from Warsak Dam is 500 cusecs, which will increase to 1250 cusecs after the completion of the scheme.During the meeting, the minister was informed about the construction work and development issues of the project, the detailed statistics regarding the efficiency, cost, expenses , problems and difficulties faced.

Fazal Elahi appreciated the work of the project directorate and said that dams play an important role in the agriculture and development of any country, while the agriculture sector is often affected due to lack of optimal irrigation system. Most of the areas of Peshawar and Nowshera are irrigating from Warsak Dam, he said. The minister stated during the meeting that no compromise should be made on the construction quality.