Chinese CG vows continued support for Confucius Institute at KU

University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Director Confucius Institute Prof Dr Muhammad Nasiruddin Khan and faculty of the institute visited the Chinese Consulate in Karachi and called on Consul General Yang Yundong, said a statement issued the university on Wednesday.During the meeting, the Chinese consul general expressed his gratitude to the university for its strong support for the development of the Confucius Institute at the varsity and fully affirmed the positive contributions made by the institute on the campus in promoting international Chinese education and strengthening cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

He said the Consulate General would continue to firmly support the development of the Confucius Institute, and hoped that the institute would cultivate strong friendly exchanges and cooperation between Pakistan and China and people-to-people contact between both countries.Prof Dr Khalid Iraqi briefly highlighted teaching at the Confucius Institute and the ongoing 2+2 joint BS program for undergraduates majoring in Chinese. He mentioned that the university was providing opportunities for students to learn the Chinese language as well as promoting cultural exchanges and trade development between China and Pakistan.

Prof Iraqi said the university had renamed the Art Auditorium as Chinese Teachers Memorial Auditorium to commemorate the three Chinese teachers and Pakistani van driver who had sacrificed their lives for education.He also informed the Chinese CG about the building of a monument at the university to pay tribute to the deceased Chinese teachers. Furthermore, he shared details of the future planning of working at the Confucius Institute. The VC extended his best wishes to Yang Yundong for his tenure as consul general in Karachi.