GCU to set up Dr Nazir Institute of Biological Sciences

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced the establishment of Dr Nazir Ahmed Institute of Biological Sciences, dedicated to fostering excellence in the fields of Zoology, Botany, and Fisheries.

Named in the honour of the GC’s principal, Dr Nazir Ahmed, who served in the 1960s, the institute pays tribute to his student-centric approach and unwavering commitment to upholding high standards at GC, during challenging times of the aftermath of the partition.

“The Institute of Biological Sciences at GCU will serve as a fitting tribute to the legacy of Dr Nazir Ahmed, a humane personality who prioritised the well-being and growth of students," says Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, Vice Chancellor of GCU.

"Through this Institute, we aim to continue his vision of providing high quality education and research opportunities to aspiring biologists." Prof Dr Zaidi emphasised, "The Institute of Biological Sciences will enhance our efforts in botanical research, thanks to the pioneering work of the Department of Botany."