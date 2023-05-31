Tax reform

The taxation system in Pakistan has been the subject of much debate and scrutiny over the years. It is widely acknowledged that the country’s tax collection system is inefficient, and Pakistan has one of the lowest tax-to-GDP ratios in the world.

The government needs to take bold steps to simplify the tax code, broaden the tax base, strengthen tax administration, encourage voluntary compliance, and address corruption. These improvements will not only increase revenue collection but also promote public trust in the tax system and contribute to the overall economic development of the country.

Dr Pervez Ahmed Shar

Khairpur