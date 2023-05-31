Season of loss

District Lasbela has always been let down by its rulers and administrators. Last year, the torrential rains and heavy floods led to much death and destruction, and the district has yet to fully recover. This is down to the lethargy of the local administration and government. A whole year has passed but little has been done to repair the damage or rehabilitate the victims.

NGOs and charities can only do so much on their own, government support is necessary for a full recovery. Now the monsoon season is returning and the district looks set to take even more damage and loss of life. The people of Lasbela can only wonder as to how long they will continue to be neglected.

Imran Nawab

Hub