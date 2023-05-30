Thailand charges Canadian over Indian gangster murder in Phuket

BANGKOK: Thai police said on Monday they have charged a Canadian man they described as a mercenary with the murder of an Indian gangster in the resort island of Phuket. Officers launched an investigation after Jimi “Slice” Sandhu -- whose nickname came from a distinctive scar on his face -- was shot and killed in February 2022. Interpol issued a red notice last year for Canadian citizen Matthew Leandre Ovide Dupre in connection with the murder.
The 38-year-old was extradited from Canada and returned to Thailand late Sunday. “He is quite a key suspect and a professional mercenary. He flew in to finish his job, and did not even bring a weapon,” National Police Chief Damrongsak Kittiprapas told reporters.
