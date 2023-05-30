Session arranged on climate education

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University, Peshawar in collaboration with the Directorate of Youth Affairs organized a one-day session on “Climate Education and Action”. The university’s delegation recently visited the University of Nebraska at Omaha in the United States for on-campus training of professional development activities on pedagogy, leadership, networking, climatology, sustainability and culture building under US Government funded project “Developing the Next Generation of Female Environmentalists (DNGFE)”.

The main objective of the session was to give a platform to the DNGFE team in which they shared their experiences, action plans, climate education and action steps for youth.Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Safia Ahmed, highlighted the need for complete understanding and proper teaching of climate and the changes being occurring to the students. Director Youth Affairs Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Irfan Ali Khan informed the participants about “4 Es” - Education, Engagement, Entrepreneurship and Entertainment - launched by the directorate.