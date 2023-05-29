6.0 magnitude quake shakes parts of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 on the Richter scale jolted different parts of the country on Sunday morning. Tremors were felt in twin cities, Rawalpindi, Islamabad besides Lahore, Peshawar, Swabi, Swat, Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan (GB), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). No damages have been reported so far. The epicentre of the earthquake was deep near the Hindu Kush Range at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region and at a depth of around 220 kms, a private news channel reported.