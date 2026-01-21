Prince Harry told Brooklyn Beckham: “You only get one chance to tell your story the right way.”

King Charles younger son Prince Harry ‘sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn Beckham’, and the Duke doesn’t want him to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in a piece for his substack.

Rob Shuter writes that Harry has quietly stepped into an unexpected ‘mentoring role’, advising Brooklyn Beckham on how to navigate a very public break from his famous family.

“And yes, that guidance includes book advice,” the expert claimed.

The insider tells Rob, “Harry sees a lot of himself in Brooklyn. He doesn’t want Brooklyn to make the same emotional and strategic mistakes he made when he first broke away.”

Rob, citing the sources, also claimed Archie and Lilibet doting father has offered both personal and professional counsel, urging Brooklyn to slow down, protect his mental health, and think carefully about timing and tone.

“Harry told him: Don’t burn everything at once,” the source adds.

“You only get one chance to tell your story the right way.”

The expert’s remarks came a day after Brooklyn confirmed his rift with family saying he had no wish for a reconciliation.

The 26-year-old said late Monday that his parents David and Victoria have been controlling narratives in the press about his family and tried to "ruin" his relationship with his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family," he wrote in a post to his 16.2 million Instagram followers, confirming the long-rumoured estrangement between Brooklyn and his mother and father.

"I´m not being controlled, I´m standing up for myself for the first time in my life."