Aircraft Tragedy: Missing tourist helicopter found near Japan volcano crater

A tourist sightseeing adventure turned into sad tragedy after a helicopter carrying two tourists in Japan went missing.

Local reports and police officials informed that the aircraft took off from a zoo in Aso City at 10:52 local time on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, for a 10-minute tour but never returned.

Following the news, authorities believed the vanished chopper crashed during its flight.

As per multiple media outlets, search operations were underway, but later some aircraft wreckage was found near a volcanic crater in the southwestern belt.

With reference to that Kumamoto Police on Tuesday afternoon discovered a severely damaged aircraft inside the crater and confirmed it was the missing helicopter after verifying the serial number, per CNA.

Volcanic gases prevented personnel from approaching, temporarily hampering the search and rescue operation.

The search and rescue operation was temporarily suspended on Tuesday and attempted to resume on Wednesday morning, but the area was shrouded in dense fog with poor visibility, preventing the operation from officially commencing.

Rescue teams ensured safety conditions, including checking volcanic gas levels and weather at the site, before approaching the crater.

Taiwan's Premier Cho Jung-tai instructed concerned authorities to make every possible effort to search the helicopter.

Helicopter rides over Mount Aso’s volcanic scenery are among the most popular tourist attractions in Kumamoto prefecture, located in southwest Japan.

Authorities believe the helicopter that took off on Tuesday morning from the Aso Cuddly Dominion zoo and lost contact near the airspace over Mount Aso due to bad weather was piloted by a veteran with 40 years of experience.