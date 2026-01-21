Kate Middleton’s cancer journey strengthens her commitment to helping children

Kate Middleton is marking three years since she launched her Shaping Us campaign, which focuses on the importance of early childhood in shaping our future.

The Princess of Wales has been involved with it since 2023 and has focused on highlighting how experiences before the age of five can affect a person’s later life.

She has garnered support of celebrities like Giovanna Fletcher, Roman Kemp, and even former England manager Sir Gareth Southgate.

The campaign faced a major challenge when Kate was diagnosed with cancer just a year after its launch, forcing her to step back while undergoing treatment.

Speaking on her determination, royal expert Jennie Bond told The Mirror, "It’s three years since the princess launched the Shaping Up campaign.

“At the time she was in good health with, as far as we know, no inkling of the difficult cancer journey that lay ahead,” Bond added. "She was putting down one of the foundation stones for her work as princess and, eventually, Queen.

“As the mother of three young children Catherine decided to share her experience and thoughts about how society can, and must, protect young minds and souls.

"The shock of being diagnosed with cancer has only served to reinforce her values and her belief in the importance of nurturing our youngsters, encouraging children to explore and live in harmony with nature and of finding joy in the simple things in life.

“Catherine now holds a deep belief in the power of nature, the need for us all to feel the connection with this world we live in and the fundamental importance of helping children explore that connection."