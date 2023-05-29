Paramedics convene meeting to discuss issues in KP

PESHAWAR: Paramedical Association Khyber Pakhtun- khwa convened a meeting of the Provincial Executive Council, with provincial chairman Johar Ali in the chair.

The meeting brought together provincial office-bearers and representatives from hospitals, districts, and units across the province.Luqman Gul Orakzai, while presenting the agenda, provided a briefing on the challenges faced by the paramedical staff.

The Executive Council members endorsed the agenda and expressed unwavering confidence in the provincial cabinet. They reaffirmed their determination to make every possible sacrifice to address the community’s problems.

Calling Nosherwan Burki out for all the mismanagements, provincial President Sharafat ullah Yousafzai expressed concern over the sluggish promotion process for paramedical staff and the bureaucratic hurdles they faced.

Recognising these obstacles, the Executive Council members collectively empowered the provincial office-bearers to take decisive action and address the concerns through their authority.

They assured the Executive Council members that they are committed to resolving the challenges faced by the paramedical staff. The speakers expressed gratitude to the Executive Council for confidence in the provincial office-bearers and their resolute dedication to resolving the community’s problems.

The speakers urged the paramedical staff to cooperate with the government, assuring them of the government’s commitment to their welfare and well-being.The government’s collaboration with the council members signifies the shared determination to improve the working conditions and opportunities for the paramedical community.