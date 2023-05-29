LAHORE:A Majlis in connection with the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be organised at Imambargah Pando Street, Islampura, Lahore, at 10am on May 31 (Wednesday). According to Majlis organisers Zameer-Ul-Hasan and Itrat Abbas, Allama Hafiz Tasaduq Hussain, Allama Syed Shehanshah Naqvi and others will address it. After the Majlis, a Zuljinnah procession will be taken out.