Ultimate winner

Many Pakistanis often express appreciation for certain despotic regimes, citing ‘growth and development’ during their rule. One dares not refute such claims of growth because they can be supported with a plethora of statistics. But as mentioned in the book ‘How to Lie with Statistics’ “There is great terror in numbers”. Therefore, to develop the ability to gauge progress beyond numbers, the masterpiece by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson – ‘Why Nations Fail’ – is recommended. This book asserts that non-pluralistic institutions – albeit ‘extractive’ – do encourage growth and development. The authors contend that such growth, however, is unsustainable over extended periods because it fails to create the conditions for long-term economic development.

It is important to note that the authors do not consider democracy to be synonymous with truly pluralistic – or ‘inclusive’ – political institutions. This explains why even ‘democracy’ in Pakistan has not been able to foster a sustainable development trajectory. Almost all institutions in Pakistan are extractive in nature, engaged in ruthless consolidation of power instead of devolution. The British colonial authorities built these institutions and the post-independence elites were only too happy to perpetuate their legacy. Indeed, as the authors contend, the only way to prevent further decline is by promoting and encouraging pluralism.

Shawez Ahmad

Lahore