Ultimate winner

Many Pakistanis often express appreciation for certain despotic regimes, citing ‘growth and development’ during their rule. One dares not refute such claims of growth because they can be supported with a plethora of statistics. But as mentioned in the book ‘How to Lie with Statistics’ “There is great terror in numbers”. Therefore, to develop the ability to gauge progress beyond numbers, the masterpiece by Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson – ‘Why Nations Fail’ – is recommended. This book asserts that non-pluralistic institutions – albeit ‘extractive’ – do encourage growth and development. The authors contend that such growth, however, is unsustainable over extended periods because it fails to create the conditions for long-term economic development.
It is important to note that the authors do not consider democracy to be synonymous with truly pluralistic – or ‘inclusive’ – political institutions. This explains why even ‘democracy’ in Pakistan has not been able to foster a sustainable development trajectory. Almost all institutions in Pakistan are extractive in nature, engaged in ruthless consolidation of power instead of devolution. The British colonial authorities built these institutions and the post-independence elites were only too happy to perpetuate their legacy. Indeed, as the authors contend, the only way to prevent further decline is by promoting and encouraging pluralism.
Shawez Ahmad
Lahore
The condition of most government schools in Pakistan is extremely poor, with inadequate infrastructure, insufficient...
There has been a lot of unannounced electricity loadshedding in recent weeks. This is contrary to the government...
Empowering women is not just a moral obligation, but a critical need for any society that seeks to thrive and...
I am writing to express my appreciation for the remarkable advancements made in the field of AI technology. The latest...
This letter refers to the news story ‘Medical report shows use of alcohol, drugs by Imran: Patel’ . It can only be...
This letter refers to the article ‘Student strife’ by Aamir Ali Jamro. The writer did a good job of highlighting...