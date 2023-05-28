CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists in Punjab IBOs

LAHORE: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab arrested 12 alleged terrorists of banned outfits during operations in different areas of Punjab. According to a spokesman, the CTD conducted 54 intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different districts to deal with any untoward incident of terrorism. About 56 suspected persons were interrogated, and 12 alleged terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Among the arrested terrorists were 9 members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan; Adeel Arshad, Habib-ur-Rehman, Mir Ahmed Saddam, Muzain, Haroon Tasawar, Zia-ul-Haq Rukti, Abdul Jabbar, Abdul Rehman and Imran Khan and two members of Sepah Sahaba Pakistan, Muhammad Mudassar Naseer and Abdul Farooq, while a member of ISIS Muhammad Umar was also arrested, the spokesman said.

Explosives 4030 grams, one explosive jacket, one hand grenade, 8 detonators, 12 feet of safety fuse wire, 9.28 feet of a prima card, 4 pistols, 20 bullets, 4 prohibited books, 5 magazines of a banned organization, 60 banned pamphlets, 67 stickers of a banned organization, 3 flags, 2 mobile phones and Rs 28960 were recovered from the terrorists, he added.

He said that the terrorists had planned to sabotage the province and wanted to target important installations and religious places. The police registered 10 cases against the arrested alleged terrorists in Rawalpindi, Sargodha, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Multan and Bahawalpur and shifted them to an unknown place, the spokesman added.

He said that 249 operations were conducted during this week with the help of local police and security agencies, 12112 persons were checked, 40 suspects were arrested, 31 FIRs were registered and 34 recoveries were made.