Martyrs paid tribute

LAHORE : Pakistan secured its independence due to sacrifices of martyrs, and it will ever exist on the world map as its valiant forces are always ready to sacrifice their lives for the sake of its protection. This was stated by Chairman of a private group of institutions Prof Abdul Mannan Khurram at a ceremony, held here Friday. He said that the martyrs were a precious asset to the country and pride for the nation. He said that the observance of Pakistan Martyrs Reverence Day across country clearly showed that people of Pakistan give unparalleled respect to martyrs of the country. He said the nation pledged on the day that it would never forget the sacrifices of its martyrs. Their enthusiasm exhibited their pledge that they would stand beside their armed forces in every difficult time. He stressed the need for inculcating the love for country’s heroes among students.